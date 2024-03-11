Road mishap kills Coast Guard personnel

Cagayan de Oro City — A member of the Philippine Coast Guard was reportedly killed after his motorcycle collided head-on with a van along the national highway in Balingasag Misamis Oriental on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities identified the victim as Coast Guard seaman Ryan Flores, assigned at the Philippine Coast Guard substation in Jasaan Misamis Oriental.

Investigations revealed that the victim was heading toward Balingasag from Jasaan town after his tour of duty late Saturday afternoon when the front wheel of his motorcycle developed mechanical trouble.

According to another rider who was following the victim, the mudguard of the front wheel fell and got struck in the back wheel of the motorcycle. The rider tried to overtake the victim to tell him to stop as his motorcycle began to swerve.