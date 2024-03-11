Quiboloy not exempted, attend SMNI franchise hearing — House panel

The camp of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy's proposition that he has nothing to do with the congressional inquiry into alleged violations of the Sonshine Media Network International fell on deaf ears.

Members of the House of Representatives on Monday did not buy Quiboloy's lawyers' statement that the religious leader has not been involved in the SMNI's business since the last quarter of 2018, enabling him to skip the hearing scheduled on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to House Committee on Legislative Franchises chairperson Gus Tambunting over the weekend, Quiboloy's legal counsels said the pastor's role in the SMNI officially ended after its franchise renewal in August 2019. Thus, he does not possess the specific details or documents that the panel would ask.

1-Rider Partylist Rep. Ramon Guttierez contended that Quiboloy must appear before the House Committee on Legislative Franchises, which has seen that he is indeed capable of shedding light and providing insights on allegations of gross violations committed by the network.

Panel members are adamant that Quiboloy is the "beneficial owner" of SMNI, legally operating as Swara Sug Media Corporation.

"[Their] reason that they will preempt attendance on the investigation because they say [Quiboloy] has nothing to do with it doesn't stand. Their argument is not new," said Gutierrez, the principal author of House Bill 9710, aiming to revoke SMNI's legislative franchise.

The panel subpoenaed Quiboloy in February after his continued no-show in the hearings since December.

Gutierrez posits that Quiboloy's participation in the deliberations will not merely clarify conflicting claims but also allow him to air his side.

Deputy Speaker David Suarez, whose privilege speech about SMNI's "fake news" in November sparked the congressional inquiry, affirmed Gutierrez's thesis, stressing Quiboloy has to respect Congress' legislative process.

"Pastor Quiboloy's information is vital because we believe he knows something and has something to do with the [SMNI]," he said.

The embattled pastor, Suarez maintained, should not be an exemption from other resource persons who testified before the committee tackling various pressing issues.

"I don't think the pastor has anything to fear. We have done this in the past. Many times, resource persons have been invited, many times resource persons have been presented themselves," he said.

In the same vein, Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Lordan Suan emphasized the paramount importance of Quiboloy's appearance before the committee to ensure members can make "informed decisions."

"The power to compel attendance is very important for the House of Representatives in order to make effective and wise judgments regarding legislation that it aims to make," Suan said.

Previously, Tambunting issued a stern warning that the House would be compelled to issue an arrest warrant against Quiboloy should he snub anew the summon of the committee.

House members have also pledged to explore every avenue for Quiboloy to cooperate in the congressional hearing.

SMNI faces potential legislative franchise revocation due to multiple violations, such as spreading fake news, involvement in red-tagging, and committing serious corporate offenses, among others.

Senator Robin Padilla—a "friend" and "ally" of Quiboloy—said in his resolution filed on Monday that the imposition of baseless suspension orders on SMNI constitutes not only a denial of due process but also an erosion of press freedom.

Last week, Padilla also attempted to block the arrest warrant against Quiboloy in relation to a Senate inquiry into alleged human trafficking and sexual abuses involving the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.