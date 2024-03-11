‘Quiboloy must answer OFWs’ raps’

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Sunday called on controversial church leader Apollo Quiboloy to address allegations that Overseas filipino workers had their salaries forcibly taken as donations for himself and his religious group, Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

“Day and night, OFWs work hard, but instead of their earnings going to their families, Quiboloy is forcibly taking them,” Hontiveros said.

“Not only are they not receiving their salaries, but they are also being pressured to sell various items just to be able to remit (money), not to their families, but to the Kingdom (of Jesus Christ),” she added.

To recall, Quiboloy, who stands accused of rape, human trafficking, sexual violence, and child abuse, was also accused of pressuring OFWs to donate 90 percent of their salaries to the KOJC.

During the resumption of the investigation of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality last week, alias Reynita, an OFW based in Singapore, exposed her harrowing experience with the church.

Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate panel, also called on her fellow senators to “unite” and bring justice to the aggrieved OFWs.

“Reynita lost her home because her entire salary was given away, and I’m sure she’s not the only OFW victim. We call our OFWs our modern-day heroes, yet we are failing to protect them from fraudsters like Quiboloy. I hope the Senate unites to give justice to our fellow countrymen,” she said.

Hontiveros has cited the KOJC leader in contempt due to the latter’s persistent refusal to attend the Senate inquiry despite the issuance of subpoenas to him.

Last week, Quiboloy’s counsel wrote in a letter that his client refuses to honor the subpoena because he is invoking his right against self-incrimination.

“The invocation of the right against self-incrimination must be made by a witness actually present and on a per-question basis. This has been settled by the Supreme Court. In simpler words, he still needs to appear before the Senate,” Hontiveros said.

“The allegations against him are serious, yet he still doesn’t want to show up. Why is he hiding? Why is he so afraid? Is he afraid that he will not be able to defend himself against the allegations to him?” the senator added.

Hontiveros said more victim survivors are reaching out to his office to express willingness to testify to the abuses committed by Quiboloy and his church.

“More and more victim-survivors have reached out to my office to share the horrific abuses they experienced as members of KOJC. I call on my colleagues in the Senate to actually listen to these victim-survivors,” she said.

“I am certain that when they hear the experiences of former members of Quiboloy’s group, no one will hesitate to stand up for justice,” Hontiveros added.