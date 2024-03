LATEST

PNR passengers at Tutuban Station

LOOK: Passengers disembark the train at the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Tutuban Station in Manila on Monday, 11 March 2024. Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary for Railways Jeremy Regino said that around 20,000 passengers who use the PNR daily will be affected as the PNR will temporarily stop its operations for five years to give way to the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway. | via John Louie Abrina