PBBM to strengthen business ties, address labor shortage in Germany

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s trip to Germany will focus on business opportunities and address the German labor shortage as Manila and Berlin mark seven decades of diplomatic relations.

In a recent interview, Philippine Ambassador to Germany Irene Susan Natividad highlighted the expanding partnership between the European and Southeast Asian countries.

"This is a working visit that’s business-focused, so a big part of the President’s program is business-oriented. He will address the German business community and inform them of all the reforms that the administration has undertaken to attract foreign investments into the country,'' Natividad added.

The Philippine ambassador noted that the Filipinos working and living in Germany looked forward to Marcos Jr.'s trip to the country since it is the first visit of the Philippine President in the country after ten years.

"Apart from bilateral agreements, we now have joint consultation platforms on political, economic, labor, and recently climate issues," Natividad said.

“This joint consultation mechanism allows us to build on existing relations and identify new areas of cooperation,” Natividad added, emphasizing shared interests like a rules-based international order, climate change, and development.

Germany has supported peace efforts in Mindanao and called out violations in the West Philippine Sea. The Ambassador also sees opportunities for economic collaboration.

Climate change and renewable energy will also be on the agenda, reflecting a shared priority for both countries.

With over 35,000 Filipinos in Germany, the visit is highly anticipated by the Filipino community there.

''I am sure the Chancellor and the President will also discuss how we can help each other, the Philippines, how to help Germany address that labor shortage and for Germany to assure us that the workers we will be sending here will be treated fairly, provided all the benefits and rights they should enjoy just like any other German national or other nationalities working in Germany,'' she said.

This 70th-anniversary celebration marks a strong and multifaceted relationship between the Philippines and Germany, with a focus on mutual benefit and addressing global challenges.