Padilla seeks probe of SMNI suspension

Senator Robin Padilla filed on Monday a resolution seeking a Senate inquiry into the indefinite suspension of Sonshine Media Network International, or SMNI, the broadcasting arm of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ led by the self-appointed “Son of God,” Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In Senate Resolution 960, Padilla expressed his intent to have the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, which he chairs, undertake the investigation “in aid of legislation.”

“The imposition of baseless suspension orders on SMNI not only constitutes a denial of due process but also an erosion of press freedom,” he said in his resolution.

To recall, the National Telecommunications Commission slapped SMNI with an indefinite suspension in January after it allegedly failed to comply with the terms of NTC’s 30-day suspension order in December.

For Padilla, the NTC, in its show-cause and suspension orders on SMNI, “failed to indicate the need to suspend the operations of SMNI, much more express how this is necessary to avoid serious and irreparable damage or inconvenience to the public or to private interests.”

“In the absence of proof of serious and irreparable damage or inconvenience to the public or private interests that may be caused by SMNI’s continued operations, the general rule shall apply wherein the NTC shall have the power, upon proper notice and hearing, to issue a suspension order pursuant to the Public Services Act,” he said.

He added that the right of the people to public information “should not be unduly curtailed” because access to information on matters of public concern will help people by giving them a better perspective on vital issues confronting our society.

Citing the Supreme Court decision in the case of Chavez vs Gonzales in February 2008, Padilla stressed that the freedom of the press is “crucial and so inextricably woven into the right to free speech and free expression that any attempt to restrict it must be met with an examination so critical that only a danger that is clear and present would be allowed to curtail it.”

The NTC announced the suspension of SMNI operations for a month last year after the media network allegedly violated at least three provisions of the terms and conditions of its franchise under Republic Act 11422.

The agency claimed the media network violated Section 4 or its responsibility to the public by “deliberately spreading false information;” Section 10 or the Sale, Lease, Transfer, Grant of Usufruct, or Assignment of Franchise; and Section 11 or the Dispersal of Ownership.

The NTC said it was acting on House Resolution No. 189, which urged the suspension of the media network over alleged violations of its franchise’s terms and conditions.