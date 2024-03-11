Padilla seeks ‘consideration’ for Quiboloy amid contempt order

Senator Robin Padilla has formally sought consideration among his colleagues for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy amid the impending contempt order against the latter by a Senate panel.

Padilla, who had previously contested the contempt order issued by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality against Quiboloy for repeatedly failing to attend the Senate inquiry, made the request on the eve of his supposed deadline to gather eight votes to overturn the contempt order.

“I wish to put on record my request that Quiboloy's request against the contempt order be considered, and the show cause order be allowed in the next hearing,” he said.

He did not provide a detailed explanation of the show cause order he is requesting for Quiboloy, but sources privy to the senator's intentions said that it pertains to the contempt order against Quiboloy.

Citing the embattled church leader’s “contributions” to the fight against insurgency in the country, the lawmaker said Quiboloy must be given the said privilege.

“My only request for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is simply to give him, not in exchange, but in acknowledgment, the appropriate treatment for the service he has provided to our country,” he said.

Quiboloy, who is accused of committing rape of members of his congregation, including minors, previously admitted he was in hiding due to alleged threats to his life.

Contempt order

In a separate interview, Senator Risa Hontiveros, who is leading the Senate inquiry into the alleged crimes of the church leader, such as rape and physical abuse, stated that the contempt order against Quiboloy would remain in effect if Padilla failed to secure the necessary votes.

“If by tomorrow, it does not progress from four to the required eight, it means my motion to cite Quiboloy in contempt will stand,” Hontiveros said.

“I will follow up with the Senate President to have him arrested and brought here finally, finally face the Senate, and answer questions about him,” she added.

Padilla, who opposed the contempt order against Quiboloy during the Senate panel’s last week hearing was given 10 working days to gather eight votes from the members of the panel to be successful in his bid.

Last Thursday, Padilla's efforts to block the contempt order against Quiboloy faltered after Senator JV Ejercito, one of the four senators he mentioned supporting him, withdrew his support for his cause.

According to him, Ejercito was among Senators Imee Marcos, Cynthia Villar, and Christopher “Bong” Go, who signed the petition to recall the contempt order.