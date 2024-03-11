P400-M Nueva Ecija flood mitigations projects under way

Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija — Three flood control projects worth a total of P396.98 million are on full blast as the Department of Public Works and Highways expedited the protection of areas along the Peñaranda River.

Nueva Ecija 2nd District Engineer Elpidio Trinidad on Monday said that the construction of the said flood mitigation structures is under Nueva Ecija’s 4th legislative district, specifically located in Barangays San Vicente and Pambuan in Gapan City and Barangay Sto. Tomas in Peñaranda town.

He added that to ensure the protection of the residential areas along the Peñaranda River, the DPWH is constructing concrete river walls on steel sheet pile foundations that are integrated with existing structures along the river.

“These river control structures feature a 10-meter-wide dike road, providing improved access for maintenance and surveillance, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of flood control measures,” Trinidad said.

The flood mitigating structures are also proposed to be utilized as a bypass road connecting Gapan and Peñaranda, thereby avoiding traffic congestion on primary roads.

Meanwhile, Assistant District Engineer Robert Jay Panaligan emphasized the role of these projects in bolstering community resilience to unforeseen events, enabling locals to withstand and recover from flooding incidents more effectively.

“Upon completion, residents can expect increased safety within their homes and communities, with reduced exposure to flooding risks, as well as improvements to transportation infrastructure,” Panaligan said.