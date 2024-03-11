P3-B Mandaue Gov't Center coming soon

The City of Mandaue now declared by the Commission on Audit (COA) as the richest city in the Visayan and Mindanao will soon have its one-stop-shop government center.

This was disclosed yesterday by City Mayor Jonas Cortes in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

"This will be a one-stop shop where all local government offices will be located," Cortes.

He stressed that this will be an revenue-generating endeavor as this will be mall-type 8-story building, where office / commercial spaces will be for rent.

This as the Mandaue City government signed a P3-billion loan with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP). DBP President and CEO Michael De Jesus signed the agreement with Cortes.

A Public Transport Terminal will also be constructed in the 4-hectare city property which was formerly the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).

Cortes narrated that the present Mandaue City Hall or the Presidencia will be transformed into a museum and public library and part of a Heritage Park. This would compliment the St. Joseph the Worker National Shrine fronting the city hall.

The process to construct will be through bidding this week. Full completion of the project will be 2028.