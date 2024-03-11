P13.6-million shabu seized

General Santos City — Authorities seized a total of P13,600,000 worth of suspected shabu in their latest sting operation in Indanan, Sulu on Saturday.

Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao arrested a Sakura Badi Astung, also known as “Toh/Hamas,” who was the target of the operation in Barangay Tagbak.

Astung — along with another suspect known as alias Jim — had already began transacting with government anti-drug agents suddenly sensed that they were a subject of the said drug bust, immediately fled the scene and started shooting the agents that resulted to the wounding of a government soldier.

Government troops conducted the hot pursuit against alias Jim but the suspect disappeared.

Recovered from the possession of Astung were two large heat-sealed plastics containing more that 2,000 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, buy-bust money, one mobile phone and a black motorcycle.

The joint operation were conducted together with the Sulu Provincial Police Office, 100th Infantry Battalion and the PDEA BARMM.

Cases in violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Anti-Drugs Act is now being prepared against the suspect. The wounded soldier, meanwhile, is being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.