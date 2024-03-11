Mayor Honey invites Tondo residents to join Kalinga sa Maynila

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna invited residents of the first district of Tondo to join in the "Kalinga sa Maynila", which is slated this coming Wednesday, 13 March 2024, and avail of the Manila City Hall's basic services.

Lacuna said this week's "Kalinga" will be held from 8:00 a.m. onward at Moriones Street covering Barangays 43, 46, and 47.

Apart from free medical consultation, Lacuna said other services and needs will also be offered to the residents including basic medicines, deworming, rabies vaccination, civil registry, tricycle/parking registration, IDs for persons with disability, solo parents and senior citizens, clearing/flushing operations, water and electricity, building permit inquiries, notary services, and police clearance.

She added that even unemployment will be addressed with the provision of job job vacancies which will be done on site.

Among others, Lacuna said that the heads of various departments, bureaus, and offices will be in attendance to directly address the concerns of the participating community members.

These will include the following: MTPB - Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau, Department of Public Services-Manila, Department of Engineering and Public Works, Manila Police District, Manila Barangay Bureau, Manila Civil Registry Office, City Legal Office, Manila Health Department, Manila Department of Social Welfare, Public Employment Service Office - City of Manila, Manila OSCA, Manila Veterinary Inspection Board, and the City Treasurer’s Office - Manila.

Lacuna acknowledges that individuals visiting Manila City Hall often seek out specific offices, bureaus, and departments to address their concerns and needs. In light of this, she has made the decision to invite the heads of these offices to join her during her 'Kalinga' events.

During the 'Kalinga sa Maynila,' the lady mayor entertains all inquiries and requests for assistance under a no-holds-bar discussion with the residents of the participating barangays.

The Kalinga sa Maynila program, which has been implemented in various barangays since she took office, aims to provide the essential services offered by the city government of Manila directly to the communities, without any cost.

Residents can now save valuable time and transportation expenses as they no longer need to go to Manila City Hall.