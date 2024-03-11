Marcos off to Berlin, Prague

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said he would focus on expanding economic cooperation and better bilateral relationships with Germany and the Czech Republic as he headed off to the two nations.

In his pre-departure speech at Villamor Airbase, Marcos said his visit to Germany and the Czech Republic will open up more avenues for mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities with the two countries.

Marcos said his visit to Berlin is upon the invitation of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, while Czech Republic President Petr Pavel invited him to visit Prague.

“Building upon the visit of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in April 2023 and German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in January this year, my visit marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to continuously deepen bilateral relations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation with Germany and the Czech Republic, and indeed the world,” Marcos said.

“During our time in Germany and the Czech Republic, we will underscore our unwavering commitment to strengthening partnerships with like-minded countries promoting the rules-based international order, which serves as the cornerstone of global peace and stability,” the President added.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with the Czech Republic, while the Philippines and Germany will celebrate 70 years of bilateral relations.

Both Germany and the Czech Republic serve as second homes to thousands of overseas Filipino workers.

“I look forward also to meeting with, of course, our kababayans in Berlin and Prague to reaffirm my commitment to their welfare and to explore ways to harness their talents for the betterment of our nation,” Marcos said.

“It is important that as we enhance our labor cooperation with these countries, our highest priority remains the protection of the rights and welfare of our overseas Filipino workers,” he added.

President Marcos said he will meet with Chancellor Scholz in Berlin where several agreements will be signed, including the Joint Declaration of Intent on Strengthening Maritime Cooperation and the Cooperation Program between the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training.

In Prague, the President will meet with four constitutional heads of government of the Czech Republic — President Pavel and Prime Minister Fiala, and the heads of the Czech Parliament, Senate President Miloš Vystrčil and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

The President said the Philippines and the Czech Republic will be signing a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of labor consultation mechanisms, which aims to elevate cooperation between the two countries “for the safe and orderly migration of Filipino workers and to provide a higher level of protection of their rights and welfare.”

He said there are other agreements in the pipeline that are being worked out by the governments of the two countries.