Man shot dead by 'sumpak' in Tondo, Manila

A 35-year-old scavenger died after he was shot by a man who is suspected of stealing his T-shirt Monday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Leonard D. Caintoy, a resident of Brgy. 105, Tondo, Manila. While the suspect is Marvin D. Buri, is still at large.

Based from the witness Danica A. Sanchez, her live-in partner was having a drinking spree with a group of men which includes the victim, then suddenly saw the group being confronted by the suspect.

After a heated argument the suspect pulls an improvised shotgun (sumpak) and shot the victim hiting him in the body.

The group immediately brought the victim at Gat. Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical where he succumbed to 'sumpak' bullet wound.

After the shooting, the suspect fled in an unknown direction carrying the improvised weapon.

Police from Smokey Mountain Police Community Precinct are conducting a follow-up operation for the possible arrest of the suspect.