Lacuna praises city hall employees

Manila City government officials and employees, led by Mayor Honey Lacuna, held a simultaneous cleanup drive and tree planting event in various parts of the city over the weekend in celebration of International Women’s Day and National Women’s Month.

Lacuna commended the city government workers for their concern for the environment. Hundreds of officials and employees joined by volunteer organizations participated in the daylong activities.

The cleanup and planting activities took place at select locations including Arroceros Forest Park, Rajah Sulayman Park and Manila Science High School.

The event was spearheaded by the mayor’s office, the office of Vice Mayor Yul Servo, the Manila Department of Social Welfare headed by Re Fugoso, and the Parks Development Office under Giovanni Evangelista. Department heads, city government employees, and volunteers from different colleges and organizations in Manila also joined the initiative.

According to Fugoso, a total of 44 lipote and bignay trees were planted in the Arroceros Forest Park during the event.

Lacuna invited the public to visit the Arroceros Forest Park, known as the city’s “last lung.” She also urged Manilans to make cleaning activities a regular practice, emphasizing the importance of environmental care.

The mayor highlighted the significance of the Arroceros Forest Park, which houses centuries-old trees. The park serves as the city’s defense against air pollution and a source of fresh air.