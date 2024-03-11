Kiko hits back at Bungangera TV, impleads Google, YouTube

Former Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan yesterday filed a cyber libel complaint before the Department of Justice against a YouTube channel for releasing “defamatory” videos against him and his family.

Pangilinan included as respondents tech giants YouTube and Google for refusing out of “arrogance” to take down the channel which, he said, has been peddling malicious stories about him and his family.

Millions have already seen the Bungangera TV YouTube videos maligning him, he said. He filed the complaint under Section 4(c)(4) of Republic Act 10175, the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

“YouTube and Google have been included in the complaint for aiding and abetting criminal libel,” Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan averred that the YouTube channel wanted to earn money through views at his expense and that of his family.

Coming out in December were the videos titled, “KC Concepcion inamin na ang ginawa sa kanya ni Kiko Pangilinan!”, “Gabby Concepcion sinugod si Kiko Pangilinan dahil sa ginawa nito kay KC Concepcion,” and “Bistado! Frankie Pangilinan sinugod si KC Concepcion matapos makipagrelasyon kay Kiko Pangilinan!”

In his complaint, Pagilinan said the videos authored and posted by Bungangera TV created in the minds of the viewers that he is a husband who physically abuses his wife and children.

He said that the titles, thumbnails, and all other content of the videos were all false, had no factual basis, and were intended to destroy or damage his reputation as a public servant, and a husband to one of the most trusted celebrities in the Philippines, Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan.