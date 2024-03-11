‘Kawayan Festival’ highlights Abra’s resilience

BANGUED, Abra — Abra Vice Governor Joy Valera-Bernos has stressed on Sunday that the concluded “Kawayan Festival” has showcased the people’s resiliency who — with their own strength and cooperation — managed to rise from the calamities that hit them.

Bernos said that the people of Abra are like the bamboo trees that cannot be easily be broken by strong winds and weather disturbances, adding that it is the character of the people of Abra, comprised of Tingguians and Ilocanos who are used to face challenges but continue to move on with the demands of life.

During the closing activities for the Abra “Kawayan Festival” coinciding with the celebration of the 107th founding anniversary of the province, Bernos said that the festival has also highlighted how peaceful Abra is despite the negative publicity being thrown that made the province like a chaotic place.

The last day of the festival was made colorful with floats adorned with indigenous and modern materials and street dances performances of Ilocano and Tingguians. The people were treated with lunch and community pantry as the festival is coming to an end.

Bernos also disclosed that with the festival, the tourism industry as well as the bamboo production industry will get a boost as she appealed to the national government for assistance for the bamboo farmers and bamboo product makers and businessmen so that they can survive while maintaining the existence of the bamboo.

She also vowed that the provincial government will work closely with the stakeholders in upgrading “Kawayan Festival” as what they are doing every year.

The “Kawayan Festival” started in 2009 from the previous “Arya Abra,” giving tribute to the bamboos of Abra and the celebration of the anniversary of the establishment of the province independent from Ilocos Sur in 1917.