Imelda doing well but still has pneumonia — Imee

(FILE PHOTO) President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and family attend mass for former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. at the Libingan Ng Mga Bayani in Taguig City on All Saints Day, 1 Nov. Also present are former First Lady Imelda R. Marcos, Senator Imee Marcos, Irene Marcos-Araneta, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, presidential sons Simon and Vincent.
Senator Imee Marcos on Monday provided an update regarding the health of her mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, who was hospitalized last week due to suspected pneumonia.

In a chance interview, Senator Marcos said her 94-year-old mother is in a better condition but is still dealing with pneumonia.

She's doing well. My mom is doing well. We're hoping she'll be discharged tomorrow. She's still battling pneumonia, but thankfully, her fever has subsided,” she said.

Senator Marcos expressed gratitude to those who expressed concern and prayers for the widow of former strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“Thank you very much to those who are praying and checking in,” she said.

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that his mother is in “good spirits” despite suffering from “slight pneumonia.”

"I just spoke with my mother’s doctors. She is suffering from slight pneumonia and is running a fever," Marcos said in a statement.

"She has been put on a course of antibiotics and the doctors are confident that this will relieve her fever. She is in good spirits, has no difficulty breathing, and is resting well," he added.

Imelda will turn 95 years old on July 2.

