House not buying Quiboloy camp argument

Claims of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s camp that he has nothing to do with the congressional inquiry into alleged violations of the Sonshine Media Network International has fallen on deaf ears.

Members of the House of Representatives on Monday did not buy Quiboloy’s lawyers’ statement that the religious leader has not been involved in the SMNI’s business since the last quarter of 2018, enabling him to skip the hearing scheduled on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to Parañaque Rep. Gustavo Tambunting, chairperson of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises over the weekend, Quiboloy’s legal counsels said the pastor’s role in SMNI officially ended after its franchise renewal in August 2019. Thus, he does not possess the specific details or documents that the panel would ask.

1-Rider Partylist Rep. Ramon Gutierrez contended that Quiboloy must appear before the committee which has seen that he is indeed capable of shedding light and providing insights on allegations of gross violations committed by the network.

Panel members are adamant that Quiboloy is the “beneficial owner” of SMNI, legally operating as Swara Sug Media Corporation.

“[Their] reason that they will preempt attendance on the investigation because they say [Quiboloy] has nothing to do with it doesn’t stand. Their argument is not new,” said Gutierrez, the principal author of House Bill 9710, aiming to revoke SMNI’s legislative franchise.

Rep. Gus Tambunting, subpoenaed Quiboloy in February after his continued no-show on the hearings since December.

Gutierrez posits that Quiboloy’s participation in the deliberations will not merely clarify conflicting claims but also allow him to air his side.

Deputy Speaker David Suarez, whose privilege speech about SMNI’s “fake news” in November sparked the congressional inquiry, affirmed Gutierrez’s thesis, stressing Quiboloy has to respect Congress’ legislative process.

“Pastor Quiboloy’s information is vital because we believe he knows something and has something to do with the [SMNI],” he said.

The embattled pastor, Suarez maintained, should not be an exemption from other resource persons who testified before the committee tackling various pressing issues.

“I don’t think the pastor has anything to fear. We have done this in the past. Many times, resource persons have been invited, many times resource persons have presented themselves,” he said.

In the same vein, Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Lordan Suan emphasized the paramount importance of Quiboloy’s appearance before the committee to ensure members can make “informed decisions.”

“The power to compel attendance is very important for the House of Representatives in order to make effective and wise judgments regarding legislation that it aims to make,” Suan said.