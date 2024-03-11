Hontiveros confident on Minority’s ‘fighting chance’ vs. RBH 6

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros on Monday said she is confident about the success of their bid to turn down the Resolution of Both Houses No. 6.

“I think they're right that they won't be able to form a majority. The initial statement that they already had 18 is really inaccurate. So, I definitely feel more confident that we have a fighting chance to gather at least seven, which we need to put down RBH 6,” Hontiveros said in a press briefing.

Earlier, no less than Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri previously admitted that the eventual passage of the RBH 6 is going to be a “big challenge” for him.

Zubiri, one of the authors of the RBH 6, which proposes specific amendments to the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, pointed out that the recent squabble between the Senate and the House of Representatives could be a factor.

“It’s a challenge. It’s a big challenge. I think the squabble with our friends in the House and here in the Senate is one of the factors. It led to a trust issue,” he said.

The Senate chief said he had informed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. about the potential rejection of the measure, which the President considered crucial for attracting foreign direct investments in the country.

“I mentioned it to the President. We could still get 18 votes but at this point in time, it’s a challenge but the commitment is we are going to have a debate about it,” he said.

For Hontiveros, the situation remains "fluid," as the Sub-committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, chaired by Senator Sonny Angara, is still in the process of discussing RBH 6.

“Everything is still fluid, but what I can tell you is that I can assure you that I am hopeful that we can gather at least seven votes to defeat, to deny RBH 6 the 18 votes needed for approval,” she said.

‘All-time low’

For Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, the credibility of the president among senators has reached an “all-time low,” particularly concerning the topic of charter change.

“The credibility of the president among senators has fallen to an all-time low when it comes to the subject matter of charter change,” Pimentel told reporters in a text message.

“Hence, presidential endorsement may help the proponents of Senate RBH 6, but only a little,” he added.

He continued: “Everything that the president says will be taken [with] ‘a grain of salt.’”