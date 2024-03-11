Gun IRR seen as silver bullet

The Philippine National Police, or PNP, expects crimes committed using firearms to go down if it could convince more people to become responsible gun owners by getting themselves licensed.

PNP spokesperson P/Col. Jean Fajardo made the prediction when she was asked if allowing civilians to legally own rifle-caliber guns would not result in more violent incidents involving the use of firearms.

She said in a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City that the PNP had recorded 4,956 incidents of gun-related violence throughout the country in 2023 compared to 5,172 incidents in 2022.

Fajardo explained that most of the crimes involving the use of guns were shooting incidents, alarm and scandal, grave threats and robbery.

The police official said that so far this year about 808 incidents involving guns had been reported.

“On the contrary, we expect the criminality rate to decline,” she said, noting that over 700,000 firearm registrations had not been renewed.

The PNP said it hoped that allowing civilians to legally own semi-automatic rifles chambered in 7.62mm or lower may entice those with expired registrations to renew or get an LTOPF or a License to Own and Possess Firearms from the PNP.

“Once we encourage them to renew their firearms, and for those who intend to possess these kinds of firearms, we will make sure these will be included in our data system so that we can easily detect once these firearms are used in crimes,” she explained.

Last 27 February, the PNP revised the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, to align them with the intent of the law to allow rifle ownership by civilians.

Lawmakers and anti-gun advocates said the move would result in more firearms-related crimes being committed.

Senator Imee Marcos raised fears the new policy may result in a rise in criminality, terrorism, arms smuggling, and widespread violence, especially since the 2025 national and local elections are nearing.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros warned that the “broken provisions” of the law would allow so-called gun collectors to rack up more than 15 firearms without explicit restrictions.

Fajardo, however, said it would be easier for law enforcers to track and monitor gun-related crimes when firearms are registered.