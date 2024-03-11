Eastern Samar gov appeals: Surrender recovered cocaine

TACLOBAN CITY — The provincial government of Eastern Samar is appealing to fishermen and residents living on the coastlines to surrender any illegal drugs that may be washed ashore.

The appeal was made by Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone following the incident where fishermen from Arteche town found 20 bricks of cocaine among their catch last Friday.

After the bricks of cocaine were discovered, the fishermen immediately informed Arteche Mayor Roland Evardone and the police of the recovery and surrendered the contraband to them.

The governor said the discovered bricks of cocaine, with an estimated value of P132.5 million may have been intended to be smuggled into the country.

The drugs were believed to have originated from Mexico based on the markings of their packaging.

“I am asking everyone to be vigilant and report to authorities immediately this kind of situation,” Evardone stated in a statement released on Sunday.

This is not the first time that cocaine was recovered from Eastern Samar waters. In 2019, fishermen from Llorente town recovered 59 bricks of cocaine with a market price of P800 million at that time.

Both the towns of Arteche and Llorente are facing the Pacific side of the province.

Evardone also lauded the fisherman and his cousin mayor for the prompt recovery of the illegal drugs.

“I commend the fisherman who found the cocaine and Arteche Mayor Roland Boie Evardone for reporting to the authorities this incident. I also commend the PNP for acting swiftly on the report,” said the governor.