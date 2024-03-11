Cebu welcomes United Airlines

American carrier United Airlines announced on Sunday that it is set to introduce new nonstop flights to and from Tokyo’s Narita International Airport to Cebu’s Mactan Cebu International Airport starting 31 July 2024.

The daily service will make United Airlines the only US carrier offering direct transpacific flights to Cebu, according to Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances.

“We have consistently been ahead of the curve in finding hidden gem destinations for our customers to explore and remain committed to providing the most unique slate of travel options for their adventures abroad,” Quayle said.

The airline will utilize Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the route and Quayle stressed that the partnership broadens their route network, aligning perfectly with their ultimate vision of positioning Mactan-Cebu International Airport as the premier gateway to tourism in the Philippines.

Meantime, Aboitiz InfraCapital chief executive officer Anthanasios Titonis said that the collaboration with United Airlines is just the beginning of their ambitious plans to establish Cebu as the primary tourism airport hub in the Philippines.

“We are actively pursuing numerous partnerships to achieve this goal. Our vision extends beyond simply boosting tourism in Cebu; we are dedicated to uplifting the entire country as a whole,” Titonis said.

The new Tokyo-Cebu flights will provide connections from several of United’s US gateways, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Newark and Houston via the airline’s existing service to Narita.

United currently operates daily with nonstop flights between San Francisco and Manila, in addition to its services from Guam and Palau to the Philippine capital.