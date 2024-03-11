Agri damage due to El Niño now over P1.2-B

Due to the ongoing El Niño expected to prevail until the second quarter of the year, the Philippine agriculture sector has now suffered more than P1.2 billion worth of damage and losses, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The estimated agriculture production loss now costs P1,236,853,305. 08.

Affected farmers and fishermen are tallied to be 29,409, affecting 26,731.4 hectares of crops.

Still, the Western Visayas incurred the biggest cost of damage, with a value of P678,705,381.73.

The affected crop area in the said region stands at 13,363.39 hectares, with 1,122.89 hectares having no chance of recovery. A total of 18,039 farmers and fishermen are reported to be El Niño-affected in the area.

Based on NDRRMC’s latest report, the municipality of Dumangas in Iloilo province has the biggest loss in crops, particularly rice, with a volume loss of 5,034.85 metric tons valued at P120,836,330.4.

Meanwhile, Mimaropa has an estimated production loss of P319,755,957.97, and Calabarzon has P2,750,947.56.

Zamboanga Peninsula, on the other hand, has a P717,527 value loss, and the Ilocos Region incurred P54,450,077.

Water supply interruptions were recorded in Negros Occidental and Zamboanga del Sur.

Moreover, four areas were declared under a state of calamity, namely Bulalacao (San Pedro) and Mansalay in Oriental Mindoro, Looc in Occidental Mindoro, and Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur.

Currently, over P404 million in financial assistance is said to be provided to Mimaropa.

PAGASA earlier said that despite the strong El Niño expected to weaken this March, its ‘delayed’ impact is expected to continue until May.

Moreover, 40 provinces are forecast to experience drought conditions by the end of April, 13 provinces with the possibility of experiencing dry conditions, and 25 provinces with the possibility of experiencing dry spells.