Aboitiz’s Lima sets expansion

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc.’s Economic Estates is adding another 40 hectares to the 30-hectare business district in Lima Estate in Batangas within the first half — a move that will better position the location as the go-to lifestyle hub south of Metro Manila.

The company announced on Monday that the expansion will include the construction of new commercial, retail, mixed-use and residential spaces.

“Our vision for LIMA is to create a dynamic, innovative, and socially responsible urban center that resonates with the lifestyles of Batangueños and those seeking an appealing alternative outside Metro Manila,” AIC Economic Estates head Rafael Fernandez de Mesa said.

“Through our expertise and strong partnerships, we have been instrumental in driving growth and shaping urban spaces tailored to meet everyone’s needs,” he added.

The business hub at LIMA Estate hosts The Outlets at Lipa, Luzon’s largest outdoor mall, featuring 167 global and local brands.

Multipurpose mall

The mall has become a popular destination for shoppers looking for a diverse range of experiences where they can also enjoy carnival rides and a night market on weekends.

Last year, The Outlets at Lipa reported a notable increase in commercial spaces, recording an impressive 27 percent growth.

The surge welcomed 30 new brands, both local and global, enriching the mall’s already diverse offerings.

Additionally, the upcoming launch of LIMA Tower One, which is the first of seven towers in LIMA’s Office Park, is an important step towards supporting the needs of growing companies, particularly in the IT and business services sectors.

The tower, which is set to open in the second quarter, provides seven stories of modern office spaces that align with the current trend of allowing employees to work closer to home.

“At LIMA Estate, we prioritize innovation, community engagement, and sustainability. By embracing a more holistic approach, we are paving the way for the future of central business districts not only in the Philippines but also around the globe,” Fernandez de Mesa said.

LIMA Estate is an 826-hectare Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered economic zone that emerged as the leading industrial-anchored mixed-use economic center in the region.

AIC Economic Estates, on the other hand, operates a portfolio that includes the 63-hectare Mactan Economic Zone 2 Estate, and the 540-hectare West Cebu Estate in Cebu.

It is supported by an ecosystem of infrastructure facilities and services, run by Aboitiz businesses, including Aboitiz InfraCapital, AboitizPower and Aboitiz Construction.