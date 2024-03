LATEST

A crossing keeper's life

LOOK: 60-year-old Rogelio Ampo, employed by the Philippine National Railways (PNR) for 24 years as a crossing keeper under a job order, reports to work at his post along Pandacan, Manila on Monday, 11 March 2024. Starting Thursday 28 March, the PNR will halt its Metro Manila operations for five years to give way to the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) affecting almost 30,000 daily commuters. | via King Rodriguez