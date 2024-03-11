2 druggies yield P.5-million illegal drugs

Two high-value drug suspects, including a construction worker, were nabbed while more than half a million pesos worth of illegal drugs were seized by authorities in a buy-bust operation in Binangonan, Rizal early Monday morning.

The two suspects were identified as alias Arjay, 31, construction worker, and a resident of Binangonan; and alias Nano, 23, a resident of Morong, also in this province.

The two suspected drug pushers were arrested in an operation conducted by operatives of the Binangonan Municipal Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Team along COD Compound, Barangay Tayuman, Binangonan, around 1:30 a.m.

Recovered from the suspects were eight sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 82.66 grams with a standard drug price of P562,088, a Honda Click motorcycle, P500 buy-bust money, and P500 confiscated money.