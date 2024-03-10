United Airlines introduces new Tokyo-Cebu nonstop flights

American carrier United Airlines announced yesterday the introduction of a new nonstop flights between Tokyo's Narita International Airport to Cebu's Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) starting 31 July 2024.

The daily service will make United Airlines the only US carrier offering direct transpacific flights to Cebu, according to Patrick Quayle, United Airlines' senior vice president of global network planning and alliances.

"We have consistently been ahead of the curve in finding hidden gem destinations for our customers to explore and remain committed to providing the most unique slate of travel options for their adventures abroad," Quayle added.

The airline will utilize Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the route.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome United Airlines onboard. This exciting partnership significantly broadens our route network, aligning perfectly with our ultimate vision of positioning Mactan-Cebu International Airport as the premier gateway to tourism in the Philippines," Aboitiz InfraCapital chief executive officer Anthanasios Titonis said.

"This collaboration with United Airlines is just the beginning of our ambitious plans to establish Cebu as the primary tourism airport hub in the Philippines. We are actively pursuing numerous partnerships to achieve this goal. Our vision extends beyond simply boosting tourism in Cebu; we are dedicated to uplifting the entire country as a whole," he stressed.

The new Tokyo-Cebu flights will provide connections from several of United Airlines' US gateways, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Newark, and Houston via the airline's existing service to Narita.

United Airlines currently operates daily nonstop flights between San Francisco and Manila, in addition to service from Guam and Palau to the Philippine capital.

United Airlines flight UA-32 departs for Tokyo-Narita at 5:25 p.m. (UTC+9) and arrives in Cebu at 9:35 p.m. (UTC+8) . The return flight, UA-33, departs from Cebu at 9:15 a,m, and arrives back in Tokyo at 3:20 p.m.

Tickets for the new Cebu service are now available on United Airlines' website and mobile app.