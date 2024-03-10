Third pres’l bet threatens Biden reelection

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — A US political group risked disrupting President Joe Biden’s reelection bid Friday as it announced plans to field a third presidential candidate, which Democrats fear could split their voter base.

The centrist organization No Labels — which is not a formal political party and describes itself as a “national movement of commonsense Americans” — said it would begin a process to select its nominee next week.

No Labels has not named any potential candidates and US media reported several politicians linked to the group had ruled out running, casting doubt over the challenge it could pose.

However, Democrats have — in hushed voices — raised concerns that No Labels could pull undecided voters away from Biden and give an advantage to Donald Trump in November’s high-stakes election.

Mike Rawlings, No Labels’s national convention chair, said after an online meeting with members Friday: “Even though we met virtually, their emotion and desire to bring this divided nation back together came right through the screen.”

Quoted in a press release, Rawlings said 800 delegates had voted “near unanimously” on fielding a presidential candidate, adding: “It was apparent that these citizens believe this is a just cause and that No Labels should provide Americans with the additional choice that they so clearly want.”

Ryan Clancy, chief strategist for the group, wrote Friday on X: “No Labels has not yet chosen a ticket and any names floating around are being put out there by someone else. We will announce our formal selection process next Thursday 14 March, with more details to come shortly thereafter.”

No Labels was founded in 2009 by former Democrat fundraiser Nancy Jacobson — now CEO of the organization — with the slogan “Not Left. Not Right. Forward.”