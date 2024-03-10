RoW woes bug Cavite LRT, too

Light Rail Manila Corp., or LRMC, the proponent of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension project, said completing the entire stretch of the train line by 2027 remains pending due to right-of-way, or RoW, challenges.

The progress of the second and third phases of the project hinges on the acquisition of the necessary RoW, which has not been fully secured.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista earlier bared that the country’s first subway project is being hobbled by RoW issues, thus delaying its progress.

“Once the first package is turned over, then we can start building the next. But the way we build, it’s all or nothing, so we need (to secure) 100 percent RoW. We can’t build with just 99 percent,” LRMC president Juan Alfonso said during a chance interview with reporters last week.

Alfonso explained that the RoW acquisition process in the country is “always a challenge” but he remains optimistic about hitting the company’s target amid an active collaboration with government partners.

“I think the government is working on it. But we don’t have exact timelines yet. And of course, we’re working with the government. It’s an important project. We are working together to try to make it happen,” Alfonso said.

Asked if the 2027 target completion stays, the LRMC chief said: “I don’t know. We don’t have the latest target, yet.”

The entire extension project covers major cities such as Quezon City, Caloocan, Manila, Pasay and Parañaque. It is designed to cater to up to 800,000 passengers daily.

Phase 1 nears completion

Last week, the LRMC announced that LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 is 97 percent complete, which puts it on track for the planned opening in the last quarter of the year.

“This vital infrastructure project that LRMC is spearheading will not only bridge physical distances but also act as a catalyst for economic activity, creating new opportunities for businesses, trade, and commerce to flourish,” Alfonso said.

Both civil and system works at the five new stations are nearing completion, with Redemptorist Station at 93.3 percent; MIA Station at 93.5 percent; Asia World Station at 83 percent; Ninoy Aquino Station at 88 percent; and Dr. Santos Station at 94.1 percent.