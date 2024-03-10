Palafox: Baguio can be a first-world city

BAGUIO CITY — If renowned Filipino architect and urban planner Felino “Jun” Palafox Jr. is to be asked, the city can become a first world city by 2028 — achievable by setting a vision anchored on creativity and inclusivity.

Present during a town hall meeting where city officials presented their vision of a new Baguio City, Palafox backed the initiative to achieve a 60 percent open space and green cover.

He cited Singapore’s 41 percent and Hong Kong’s 71 percent open spaces scheme.

City Planning, Development and Sustainability Office coordinator Arch. Donna Tabangin said their plan takes into account the city’s urban carrying capacity with a plan to stop urban decay from being irreversible by 2043.

“Congratulations. You have very good plans and even very good goals,” Palafox said, noting that the city’s ideals are aligned with the urban planning visions he has for the country.

He said the city can also aspire to be a first world city by 2028 if it wants to. “I think you can do it with your visionary leadership, strong political will , good planning and design and excellent management,” Palafox said.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong thanked Palafox and said his statement will be taken as a “challenge for us to step up and level up” in moving towards the achievement of the city’s goals to become a smart city by 2027, a resilient city by 2026 and a creative, inclusive and livable city by 2043.