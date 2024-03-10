Pacifying carwash boy turned victim

A 21-year-old car wash boy was stabbed dead when he tried to pacify his two feuding friends on Friday night at the corner of Del Pan Street and CM Recto Avenue in Tondo, Manila.

The victim, identified as Marvin Christian Bustillo, resident of 223 CM Recto Avenue, Tondo succumbed to stab wounds in the chest while being treated at the Gat. Andres Memorial Medical Center.

His assailants, who fled after the incident, was identified only as Julius and Julie both pedicab drivers.

Based on the investigation by PSMS Niño Baladjay of the Manila Police District Homicide Section, the incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. at the earlier mentioned place.

It was learned that before Bustillo was stabbed, suspect Ronnie Delos Santos, 49, resident of Isla Puting Bato, had a quarrel with another pedicab driver who was in drinking session with a group.

In between arguments, Delos Santos pulled a knife meant for his enemy but Bustillo interfered and tried to break the trouble. Delos Santos aimed his knife at his rival but he missed, stabbing Basilio instead.

Bloodied Bustillo was immediately rushed to the GABMMC but died while being treated in the emergency room.