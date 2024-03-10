Ombudsman orders Mariveles mayor’s preventive suspension

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the preventive suspension of Mariveles, Bataan Mayor Ace Jelo Concepcion, for “grave conduct, gross negligence of duty, serious dishonesty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.”

In his four-page order, Ombudsman Samuel Martires said that the order against Mayor Concepcion was “immediately executory” over any appeal or petition that Concepcion may file.

The case stemmed from the complaint filed by Hyatt Terminal and Industrial Corp., represented by Kurt Patrick Enriquez, against Concepcion and four others.

The four co-respondents of Concepcion were Florante Malimban; Erwin Villapando, head of the business permit and licensing office; fire chief Armando Caños; and sanitary office head Jeanette Dantay.

Malimban said he has yet to receive the Ombudsman order, which dismissed the cases against Villapando, Caños and Dantay.

Hyatt is the owner of the lease premises being used as an oil depo in barangay Alas Asin, Mariveles town, previously by Total Phil. Inc.

Hyatt said in its complaint that Filoil Logistics Corp., Filipinas Third Millennium Realty Corp. and Peninsula Land Bay Realty Corp. thereafter used the facility “illegally.”

After Hyatt terminated the lease contract with TPC, it then requested from the office of the mayor that the business permit of PTC relative to Hyatt’s property not be renewed.

But the Ombudsman said the “respondents eventually issued the questioned clearances and permits,” despite the issuance of the closure order.

Mayor Concepcion accepted the Ombudsman suspension order and ordered a smooth transition and continuity of service to the public.

He explained that the preventive suspension is not a finding of guilt and that he issued the business permit after TPC completed its documents, citing the “Ease of Doing Business Act.”