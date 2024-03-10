Malasakit Centers continue to help indigent patients

Health care is one of life’s necessities that has been difficult for poor Filipinos to access, especially those in far-flung areas. Fearing medical expenses, most are left uninformed about their health issues. This drives me to help make government services, particularly medical assistance programs, closer to Filipinos through the Malasakit Centers program which was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 that I principally authored and sponsored.

According to data from the Department of Health, Malasakit Centers, which are one-stop shops, have assisted more than ten million Filipinos nationwide. They bring together relevant agencies to provide easy-to-access medical assistance, particularly for the poor.

Now in its sixth year, it is fitting that we launched the country’s 160th Malasakit Center last 8 March inside the Davao Occidental General Hospital in Malita town. There is now at least one Malasakit Center in every province in the Davao Region as part of the 41 Malasakit Centers in Mindanao. There are also 30 in Visayas and 89 in Luzon. Another Malasakit Center is set to be launched in Bocaue, Bulacan, today.

I always envision a better future for my fellow Filipinos with accessible government services, specifically in the health sector. Aside from the Malasakit Centers, we also advocated for establishing Super Health Centers, especially in far-flung areas, to improve healthcare access, focusing on primary care, consultations, and early disease detection. Through our collective efforts with the Department of Health led by Sec. Ted Herbosa, LGUs, and fellow lawmakers, over 700 Super Health Centers have been funded nationwide to bring medical services closer to our people.

Furthermore, I principally sponsored and am one of the authors of the Regional Specialty Centers Act, or RA 11959, which aims to offer specialized medical services across all regions to provide more convenient access to specialized medical services. Through this law, which is principally authored by Senate President Migz Zubiri and a priority of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Regional Specialty Centers shall be established within currently operating regional hospitals under the DOH.

As we strive to improve the country’s public health programs, we continue to deliver services to our fellow Filipinos who need them.

Last 5 March, we attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Medical Arts Building of the Southern Luzon Multi-Specialty Medical Center in Tayabas City, Quezon province, with DOH officials and Governor Helen Tan. I principally sponsored the law that established the said hospital.

We headed to Lucena City and distributed additional aid to 198 livelihood beneficiaries. On the same day, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, we attended the opening ceremony of the provincial Sports Clinic, which the Philippine Sports Commission supported through our initiative, together with Mayor Mark Alcala and other officials.

On 6 March, together with Mayor Ruffy Biazon and Vice Mayor Temy Simundac, we provided assistance to 200 families affected by a fire in Barangay Cupang, Muntinlupa City. These beneficiaries also received aid from the National Housing Authority to help them buy materials for rebuilding their homes, such as wood, nails, and more.

On 7 March, we personally distributed help to 331 disaster victims in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, and helped them rebuild their homes through the assistance of NHA. This was followed by our visit to Datu Halun Sakilan Memorial Hospital, which also houses a Malasakit Center for the province. We also provided meals and other forms of aid to patients and frontliners. Despite the geographic challenges, I do my best to bring services closer to those in need.

On the same day, we attended the Barangay Newly Elected Officials Basic Orientation Course of Lupon, Davao Oriental, at the Grand Men Seng Hotel in Davao City. We also attended the Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines’ 15th Mindanao Island Conference Fellowship Dinner at Dusit Thani Hotel in said city, where we shared efforts on how to improve public service delivery for their communities.

On 8 March, after launching the latest Malasakit Center in Malita, Davao Occidental, we also aided the 220 families affected by Typhoon Paeng. We attended the Provincial Youth Summit, where 105 Davao Occidental Sangguniang Kabataan Chairpersons were present. We reminded them of their potential to be future leaders and stressed the importance of compassion in public service.

On 9 March, we attended the Carl Balita Review Center LET Final Coaching and Awarding at Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City to support our country's aspiring professionals and future teachers.

Meanwhile, our Malasakit teams have continued to assist poor and needy Filipinos nationwide who are affected by various crises. We aided 55 fire victims of Barangay Balabag, Boracay Island in Aklan; 15 in Butuan City; 80 in General Santos City; 48 in Mati City, Davao Oriental; 29 in Panacan, Davao City; 122 in Barangay 330, Zone 33, and 456 victims in Barangay 310 Sta. Cruz, Manila; 108 in Muntinlupa City; 37 in Coron, Palawan; 54 in Barangay Tinago, Cebu City; two in Barangay Aundanao in Island Garden City of Samal; and 31 in Antipolo City.

Furthermore, 11 fire victims in Butuan City; and 135 in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City were aided by the Malasakit team. Our office also assisted the 218 typhoon victims in Don Marcelino; 131 families in Jose Abad Santos, and 32 families in Sarangani, Davao Occidental; 22 in Tarragona, and one in Lupon, Davao Oriental. The qualified beneficiaries likewise received assistance from NHA to rebuild their homes.

Moreover, my office, together with Mayor Mel Buro, assisted 214 displaced workers in Damulog, Bukidnon. With the Pioneer Group of Senior Citizens, our office provided aid to 220 workers in Sta. Mesa, Manila, in addition to the temporary employment provided by the Department of Labor and Employment.

We also distributed assistance to 938 indigents in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija, with Congressman GP Padiernos. More or less 7,000 indigents in Malabon City were provided aid in cooperation with Mayor Jeannie Sandoval and Vice Mayor Ninong dela Cruz. During the TESDA Graduation Day at Lapu-Lapu City College, 150 graduates were given additional support from my office.

We also attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Super Health Center in Barangay San Simon in Cagayan de Oro City, where we also distributed food packs to select residents.

As a public servant, I will continue to do what I can, to the best of my abilities, to help bring government services closer to those in need. I will cherish the trust you have instilled in me as your Mr. Malasakit in delivering compassionate service to the country and my fellow Filipinos.