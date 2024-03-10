Fisherman goes missing as boat sinks off Coron

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — A fisherman was reported missing to the Philippine Coast Guard after the boat he was on sank in the waters off Coron, Palawan.

The fisherman and 20 others were aboard the FB Epirose II on 8 March, around 3:40 a.m., when it sank due to inclement weather approximately five nautical miles southeast of Brown Rock Island, Barangay Tara, Coron.

The fishing boat was said to be owned by Mercidar Fishing Corporation, a company registered in Navotas, Metro Manila. The rest of Epirose II’s crew of 21 members were saved by another fishing boat that arrived at the scene.

Ensign Chrieson Dave Gabayan, spokesperson for the PCG District of Palawan, said Saturday that the fishing boat had set out from Navotas and was headed to Coron for fishing operations in the vicinity of Diwaran Island.

Gabayan added a search for the missing fisherman was taking place at press time.