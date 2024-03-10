FFCCCII prods digital leap

The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. has called on business groups to work together and uphold the push for digitalization for businesses to keep up with the tight global competition.

“We are urging the continued coordination among chambers and industry associations in adapting high technology in businesses to fast track their growth. Hence, we advocate for the exponential adaptation of digitalization to push for more digitally advanced systems, processes, and innovation to ensure our global competitiveness,” Dr. Cecilio Pedro, president of the FFCCCII, said during the group’s 70th Anniversary Gala Night last Saturday.

And with the youth being the catalyst of technological advancement, Pedro urged them to join the FFCCCII “to participate in nation-building through community service with integrity and sincerity.”

Pedro, also the president and CEO of Lamoiyan Corporation, expressed his pride in being included among FFCCCII leaders in its seven decades of existence which are marked by economic endeavors, and philanthropic pursuits.

“We remained steadfast to God’s instruction, as written in Hebrews, chapter 13 verse 16: “Do not forget to do good, to share with others for which such sacrifices, God is bliss,” in other words, God is Happy,” Dr. Pedro narrated.

Further, the FFCCCII president during his speech underlined its adherence to uniting Filipino Chinese communities across the country; developing trade and commerce; enhancing regional prosperity, and promoting friendly relations between the Philippines and China.

“Our federation has initiated efforts to strengthen areas that are mutually beneficial to our nations (China and Philippines) and people. Being the largest organization of Filipino Chinese business with over 170 member organizations nationwide, the Federation builds on its achievements and continues to advance further development through our initiatives in promoting industries, trade, agriculture, tourism, mining, and small and medium enterprises,” according to Pedro.

Inspired 70 years

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual extolled FFCCCII as a monument to the rich Filipino-Chinese heritage and as a bridge of commerce and cultural harmony between the Filipino and Chinese communities.

“It embodies ‘Dugong Tsino, Pusong Pinoy,’ an intertwining of Chinese lineage with a Filipino heartbeat.”

“In a world driven by relentless change, the federation’s unwavering commitment to entrepreneurship and its profound philanthropic spirit has been nothing short of inspirational,” Pascual said in his address.

Pascual sees the FFCCCII’s dedication to elevating the Philippines to a globally competitive stage as a benchmark for excellence, as through innovative approaches and strategic partnerships, “the federation has accelerated our journey toward economic prosperity and ensured that this journey is inclusive, leaving no one behind.”