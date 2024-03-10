Elderly PDLs included in Centenarians Act

Elderly Filipinos behind bars could still reap the benefits of the expanded Centenarians Act.

The expanded law, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in late February, grants octogenarians and nonagenarians, or seniors reaching the ages of 80, 85, 90 and 95, a one-time P10,000 cash gift.

It amended the Centenarian Act (RA 11983), which previously provided only P100,000 to Filipinos who turned 100 years old.

Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera, one of the authors of the law, called the attention of the Department of Justice, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and the National Commission of Senior Citizens to ensure the inclusion of the senior PDLs on the list of recipients of the cash grant once the government releases it by 2025.

Apart from octogenarians and nonagenarians, elderlies reaching the age bracket released by virtue of parole, pardon, and commutation of sentence are also eligible for the cash benefit.

The lawmaker pledged that her office will work closely with the BJMP and DoJ “to determine the exact number of seniors deprived of liberty and newly liberated individuals nationwide.”

“I will follow up with them to ensure that their data is verified and provided to those implementing the cash gift for eligible seniors,” Herrera committed.