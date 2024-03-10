Cops rescue Korean in Pasay City condo

Elements of the National Capital Region Police Office rescued a 23-year-old Korean national in a condominium at the corner of Pearl Drive and Macapagal Avenue in Pasay City yesterday morning.

Investigation showed the father of the victim called up the Korean Embassy to report that her daughter was being abused and forced to use illegal drugs by a fellow Korean national.

The consular office of the embassy called up the police asking to investigate the matter. who in turn planned out a rescue operation.

With a rescue operation planned out, the police went to the condominium unit and coordinated with the guard to effect the arrest of the 41-year-old suspect.

Lawmen recovered 19 grams of shabu from the suspect amounting to P129,200, a plastic sachet containing 15 grams of suspected cocaine worth P97,500, and another sachet containing two grams of possible cocaine amounting to P13,000 and an improvised glass tube pipe.

The suspect, whose name was withheld, was brought to the Pasay City police. He will be facing violation of RA 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.