BuCor raises P500K to feed malnourished schoolchildren

Bureau of Corrections Director-General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang yesterday announced that the 1st BuCor Cup Shoot for a Cause had enabled the bureau to raise P500,000 to fund the feeding program of the more than 100 "wasted" and "severely wasted" students of Itaas Elementary School (IES) in Muntinlupa City.

The BuCor chief said over the weekend that he already ordered his head executive assistant, CTC Supt. Maria Fe R. Marquez, to coordinate with IES principal Rhodora Mandap to schedule the feeding program as soon as possible.

Initial data from Mandap revealed that there are more than 100 pupils in IES who are underweight and malnourished which they categorized as "wasted" and "severely wasted", respectively.

Child wasting defined as low weight for their height by UNICEF is the most dangerous form of undernutrition and severe wasting is the most lethal form of undernutrition and one of the top threats to child survival as severely wasted children are 12 times more likely to die than a well-nourished child.

Aside from feeding program, a bible study would also be a part of the program which would be done all year round.

The BuCor, ensuring the success of this program, will enlist the help of volunteer doctors and dietitians to monitor the progress of wasted and severely wasted students so that they can fully recover from their current health situation.

"This is one of our outreach program to help the community and part of our social responsibility to wasting prevention," Catapang said.

The program was one of those outlined by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla for the continuing reform of the BuCor.

“We have to protect the vulnerable children since severe cases can lead to death or permanent damage to children’s growth and development,” Catapang added.

"Our national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal once said, 'Ang kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan' pero paanong mangyayari yon kung ang ating kabataan ay kulang sa nutrition,” Catapang said.

“We have so much we can do for these children, all we need is reach out to them,” Catapang added.