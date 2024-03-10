Bong Go opens 160th Malasakit Center in Davao Occidental

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and the father of Malasakit Centers, personally attended the launch of the country’s 160th Malasakit Center at the Davao Occidental General Hospital in Malita on Friday, 8 March.

In his speech, Go emphasized that Malasakit Centers are designed to serve all Filipinos, embodying the principle that no one should be left behind, especially in times of medical need.

“Ang Malasakit Center po is a one-stop shop. Batas na po iyan na isinulong natin noong naging senador tayo. Para po iyan sa mga poor and indigent patients. Para po iyan sa Pilipino,” said Go.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

“Basta Pilipino ka po, qualified ka sa Malasakit Center. At dapat po walang pinipili, para po ito sa mga poor and indigent patients, sa mga helpless at hopeless… dahil pera po ng taumbayan iyan, dapat po ibalik sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng mabilis, maayos at maasahang serbisyo at tulong mula sa gobyerno lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan,” he added.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

The Malasakit Center in the hospital is the first in Davao Occidental, ensuring that every province in Davao Region has at least one Malasakit Center.

Go shared that other Malasakit Centers in the region are located at Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital in Digos City, Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City, Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City, and Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital in Montevista.

According to the DOH, these centers have assisted more than ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Go also commended the DOH led by Sec. Ted Herbosa as well as local officials including Congressman Claude Bautista; Congresswoman Claudine Lim, Governor Franklin Bautista, ABC President Bianca Bautista-Navarra and Vice Governor Lorna Bandigan for their efforts to improve healthcare services in the province.

“Hindi po ako titigil sa mga programang makakabuti po sa ating mga kababayan, ipagpapatuloy ko po ang mga nasimulan natin noon upang mas mailapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga taong nangangailangan nito,” Go emphasized.

“Tulad nitong Malasakit Center kung nakakatulong naman po sa mga kababayan natin, ipagpapatuloy natin,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Go also extended assistance to 130 patients and 182 frontliners. They all received rice packs, masks, vitamins, snacks and other forms of aid while select recipients received shirts, a mobile phone, shoes, a bicycle, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Still in line with his efforts to bolster the health sector in the grassroots, Go shared his support for constructing several Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the collective efforts of the DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers, including three in Davao Occidental.

“It will help decongest the hospitals dahil dito magagamot na mga minor cases. Diyan na ang Konsulta (program) ng PhilHealth… hindi ninyo na kailangang magbiyahe. Ang mga buntis, pwede nang manganak diyan… Diyan na po ‘yung primary care ng Universal Health Care. Importante rin ang early disease detection para maagapan ang sakit at hindi na lumubha pa,” he said.

Moreover, Go highlighted the recent passage of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

“Tayo dito sa Davao Region, mayroon sa Davao City na cancer care. Sa tingin ko po, pagdating ng panahon, ang Davao Occidental, magkakaroon rin po ng mga specialty center… nasa batas naman po iyon na tuluy-tuloy po ang paglalagay. It's a multiyear plan of the government,” shared Go.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also committed to helping boost the province’s economic development by supporting several initiatives, such as the construction of a multipurpose building and cold storage facility in Don Marcelino; construction of a water system, evacuation center and road rehabilitation in Jose Abad Santos; and construction of an indoor sports building and road improvements in Malita.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

Following the launch, Go also aided in recovering typhoon victims in Malita. He also attended the Provincial Youth Summit held in the town.