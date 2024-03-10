Adult Filipinos ready to defend nation against foreign enemy: AFP Poll

Most adult Filipinos want to protect their country in the event of a conflict with an external enemy, a commissioned poll showed on Sunday.

Findings from the survey conducted on behalf of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) revealed that 77 percent of Filipino adults expressed their readiness to defend the nation against a foreign enemy, while the remaining 23 percent disagreed.

These results arise against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea, attributed to China's increasing assertiveness in the area.

Recently, Philippine authorities said that China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia vessels engaged in actions such as harassment, obstruction, the use of water cannons, and maneuvers, in an effort to illegally impede or disrupt a resupply mission to troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Relations between Manila and Beijing have strained during the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as he strengthens ties with long-standing ally Washington and opposes Chinese activities in the West Philippine Sea.

“Across major areas, at least 60 percent of adult Filipinos are willing to fight for the country, with the highest percentage observed in Mindanao (84 percent) and the lowest percentage in Visayas (62 percent),” the poll noted.

The study highlighted that the Davao region and Caraga exhibit the highest proportion of adult Filipinos willing to defend the nation in a conflict with a foreign enemy (96 percent), closely trailed by Soccsksargen (95 percent).

Among different socioeconomic classes, adult Filipinos in Class D exhibited a higher inclination to defend the nation against a foreign adversary (80 percent) compared to those in Classes ABC (67 percent) and E (68 percent).

Regarding age demographics, the commissioned poll revealed that Filipinos aged 45 to 54 showed the highest propensity to express readiness to fight for the country (87 percent), while those aged 65 to 74 demonstrated the lowest likelihood.

Furthermore, a greater proportion of adult Filipinos in urban areas (80 percent) expressed willingness to defend the country in case of conflict with a foreign enemy compared to those in rural areas (73 percent).

The Fourth Quarter Tugon ng Masa Survey was conducted from December 10 to 14, with face-to-face interviews conducted among 1,200 adult respondents nationwide.

The survey has a margin of error of ±3 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.

For subnational estimates, such as those for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, the margin of error is ±6 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.