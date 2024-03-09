SWAT sharpshooter revisits old haunt

In his own time as a cop, Judge Jaime “Jimmy” Santiago was known as a quick draw and a proven sharpshooter of Manila’s Finest. This week, Judge Santiago took a nostalgic trip back to a unit he once headed, the Manila Police District’s SWAT or Special Weapons and Tactics, unit.

Santiago, with present MPD SWAT chief P/Capt. Leo So beside him, just could not resist sending some lead down range with his trusty, double-stacked cal. 45 1911 pistol at the newly renovated firing range of the elite police unit.

During a break from the firing, So said he made it his special mission to spruce up the range because every SWAT member’s shot must count to save lives being threatened by criminals.

It’s practice, practice and more practice for cops who must be proficient in using the weapons and tools at their disposal as they face different life-and-death situations, So said.

In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Santiago recounted his days as a SWAT member as he visited his old haunt after hearing that it had been given a well-deserved sprucing up.

He remembered that the Manila police’s SWAT team would be formed in 1978 to be headed by then-Colonel Vicente Vinarao, with only the best-trained cops as members.

“During those early SWAT days, we were like firefighters who were sent out only when there were fires. We’re like that, barracks boys, who were deployed when there were hostage-taking and robbery incidents, etc.” Santiago said.

The judge said he took on the role of SWAT night shift supervisor in 1997 thinking he’d have plenty of time to study for the bar. He was wrong, however, as most of the emergencies happened at night.

For a while afterward, he taught at the Philippine National Police Academy but was summoned back to head the SWAT unit by then-MPD chief General Hermogenes Ebdane.

With his and his unit’s exploits, a movie just had to be made, “SPO4 Jimmy Santiago: Sharpshooter,” starring Senator Bong Revilla.

As a judge who had sent a lot of criminals to jail and as a cop who forced the dregs of society to travel to the great beyond, Santiago said he’s at peace with himself and all that was put on his plate for a higher purpose.