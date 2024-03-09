Scaling up BPO to meet technology standards

Customer experience company Foundever is strengthening its foothold in Palawan to boost its growth efforts and sustain its commitment to creating the best moments for its customers and associates.

With BPO being a highly tech-savvy sector, the appointment of John Sneed as the new head of Palawan Operations brings with it 30 years of experience in the CX industry. Born in Massachusetts, he began his career in the United States as a support representative for a software company. He worked his way to the top until he oversaw day-to-day operations in international positions.

As the senior vice president and general manager of Foundever in the Philippines, he takes over the Palawan post from Eden Gutierrez who is now VP for Asia Pacific and Country Head of Foundever in China and a new location in Southeast Asia.

Sneed’s history with Foundever started in 2011 when he joined SYKES, which had a global rebrand as Founder in 2023 following its acquisition by Sitel Group. As SVP and GM, he is the concurrent head of the company’s Cebu area and some accounts in Metro Manila, where he developed and delivered growth-focused strategies that resulted in high customer satisfaction and growth.

“John has truly embraced Cebu’s rich and distinct culture and considers himself a Filipino–at-heart,” said Ravi Iyengar, COO for Foundever in the Asia-Pacific region. “We are excited to see John lead and grow with our people in Palawan and guide them towards global excellence and recognition.”

Sneed’s accomplishments in the industry received international recognition in 2019 when he was awarded as one of the Outstanding Leaders of Asia by the ACES (Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability) organization.

He is a wholehearted advocate for the well-being of all team members and has pushed for additional benefits programs that have created a strong culture of excellence, teamwork, and high engagement among employees.

Asked about his plans to lead Palawan, Sneed replied: “Our team members in Palawan are known to give their best in pouring their talent, dedication, hard work, and genuine care and concern into providing the best customer experience. I expect that, together, we will sustain that excellent standard of service. Our immediate goal is to do our best to grow the business by expanding our customer base and diversifying our offerings. In the process, we would contribute to providing more jobs to Palaweños and a measure of development to the community.”