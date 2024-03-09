Prioritize saving lives during fires, says Lacuna

The Manila city government launched Fire Prevention Month 2024 activities with a parade aimed at raising awareness on fire safety.

The parade, themed “You’re Not Alone in Preventing Fire,” was spearheaded by the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office under Director Arnel Angeles, according to Mayor Honey Lacuna.

Participants, including members of various fire volunteer organizations in Metro Manila, distributed flyers containing fire prevention tips during the parade.

Lacuna emphasized the importance of prioritizing the safety of people over property during fire incidents.

“Remember, belongings can be replaced, but lives cannot. So, if there’s a fire, please prioritize saving yourselves and your family members,” she said in Filipino.

Lacuna expressed concern about the number of fires that have occurred in the city before the official start of Fire Prevention Month. She expressed hope that the parade will promote fire prevention awareness and preparedness for such emergencies.

In a separate event, the MDRRMO hosted a visit from the Department of Tourism Western Visayas.

The MDRRMO shared its best practices in responding to fires, emergencies, and other disasters, not only within Manila but also for potential deployment to other parts of the country.

The MDRRMO also provided the visitors with “go bags” containing essential supplies for disaster situations.