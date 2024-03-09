NEWS

Palace denies declaring 11 March holiday

Palace denies declaring 11 March holiday

Malacañang rejected the validity of a document circulating online claiming that 11 March or Eid’l Fitr is a “nationwide regular holiday.”

“The circulating document labeled Proclamation No. 729, which purportedly declares Monday, 11 March 2024, as a nationwide regular holiday in celebration of Eid’l Fitr is spurious,” the Gazette said in a Facebook post.

It added: “It is a tampered version of Proclamation No. 729, s. 2019, issued by then-Executive Secretary (Salvador) Medialdea during the previous administration.”

Malacañang has yet to make an announcement on whether Eid’l Fitr will be a national holiday.

The most recent proclamation by the Palace, Proclamation No. 486, designates February as tax awareness month.

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: @tribunephl

Youtube: TribuneNow

Twitter: @tribunephl

Instagram: @dailytribunephl

TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial

Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6

Related Stories

No stories found.

Subscribe to Our Newspaper

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph