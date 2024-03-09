Palace denies declaring 11 March holiday

Malacañang rejected the validity of a document circulating online claiming that 11 March or Eid’l Fitr is a “nationwide regular holiday.”

“The circulating document labeled Proclamation No. 729, which purportedly declares Monday, 11 March 2024, as a nationwide regular holiday in celebration of Eid’l Fitr is spurious,” the Gazette said in a Facebook post.

It added: “It is a tampered version of Proclamation No. 729, s. 2019, issued by then-Executive Secretary (Salvador) Medialdea during the previous administration.”

Malacañang has yet to make an announcement on whether Eid’l Fitr will be a national holiday.

The most recent proclamation by the Palace, Proclamation No. 486, designates February as tax awareness month.