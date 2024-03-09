NSCR way cleared, PNR freezes trips

Commuters of the Philippine National Railways are being urged to adjust their routine due to the temporary stoppage of its Governor Pascual-Tutuban and Tutuban-Alabang operations to fast-track the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway or NSCR project in Metro Manila.

The halt in operations will start on 28 March 2024.

During the suspension of operations in Metro Manila, the construction of the NSCR will be hastened by eight months and result to savings of at least P15.18 billion, the Department of Transportation on Friday said.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, PNR services will be suspended to also ensure that passengers are safe while the construction of the NSCR is underway.

Buses to augment

The DoTr with the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board arranged alternative bus services during the lull.

Buses on the Tutuban route to Alabang and vice versa are expected to drop off and pick up passengers near the current PNR route.

The southbound buses will pass through Divisoria (Tutuban), Mayhaligue Street, Abad Santos Avenue, Recto Avenue, Legarda Street, Quirino Avenue, Nagtahan Flyover, Mabini Bridge, Quirino Avenue, Osmeña Highway, Nichols Entry, SLEX, Bicutan Exit, Bicutan Entry, and Alabang (Starmall).

The northbound buses will pass through Alabang (Starmall), Manila South Road, East Service Road, Alabang (Entry), SLEX, Bicutan Exit, Bicutan Entry, Nichols Exit, Osmeña Highway, Quirino Avenue, Legarda Street, Recto Avenue, Abad Santos Avenue, Mayhaligue Street, and Divisoria (Tutuban).