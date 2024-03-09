No heads to roll in NAIA modernization plan — Bautista

There will be no retrenchment, particularly personnel of the Manila International Airport Authority, the moment the government turns over the operations and maintenance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for its modernization.

Last month, the SMC-SAP & Co. Consortium comprised of conglomerates San Migel Holdings Corp, RMM Asian Logistics Inc., RLW Aviation Development Inc. and Incheon International Airport Corp. won the bid to operate and rehabilitate NAIA.

“Part of the concession agreement is for the concessionaire to offer positions to existing employees of MIAA, be they regular employees, contractual or employed through job order; no one will lose a job,” said Department of Transporation Secretary Bautista during the agency’s 42nd anniversary on Friday.

Prioritize employees in operations

Apart from this, he said the incoming concessionaire will prioritize the hiring of current employees, adding that likewise, the concessionaire will offer jobs to employees involved in operations.

On the other hand, MIAA employees not involved in operations will remain with the agency, he stressed.

“If you believe you have a particular skill set necessary to keep this airport functioning, you have no reason to be anxious,” he said.

Bautista maintained that the MIAA will focus on being an airport regulator while the concessionaire oversees the operations and maintenance of NAIA.

Global aviation transformation

“The whole exercise is intended to modernize NAIA, bring it in step with global aviation transformation,” the Transportation chief noted.

Bautista urged MIAA employees to help the government in restoring NAIA’s reputation as one of the world’s premier gateways.

“We need to reverse NAIA’s world’s worst airport reputation. That needs to happen fast. Make sure you have the right morals and values when the transition starts,” he said.

SMC-SAP & Co. Consortium bagged the P170.6 billion public-private partnership project by offering the biggest revenue share of 82.16 percent to the government.

The SMC-led group is expected to improve the NAIA complex, including facilities such as the runway, taxiway, ramp areas, and firefighting facility.

Further, the winning bidder is also expected to increase the airport’s current annual passenger capacity from 32 million to 60 million.

The turnover to the new operator will be by the second half of 2024, the MIAA earlier announced.