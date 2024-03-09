Man who tried to pacify fight ends up dead

A 21-year-old car wash boy died when he tried to pacify his feuding friends Friday night at Tondo, Manila.

The victim identified by authorities as Marvin Christian Bustillo, suffered a stab wound in his chest, expired while being treated at Gat. Andres Memorial Medical Center (GABMMC).

While his assailants who fled after the incident, was identified by police as Ronnie Delos Santos, 49, and alias 'Julius' and 'Julie', all pedicab drivers.

Based from the investigation of the Manila Police District the incident occurred at 9:30 PM. Accordingly, before Bustillo was stabbed, suspect Delos Santos is in quarrel with another pedicab driver who are into drinking session.

In between argument Delos Santos pulled a knife, meant to stab his enemy, but Bustillo interfered and tried to break the two. Delos Santos missed his rival and stabbed Bustilo in his chest accidentally.

Bloodied Bustilo was immidiately rushed to the GABMMC and died while being treated at the emergency room.

However suspect Delos Santos and two others, after the incident fled the scene and now being hunted by police.