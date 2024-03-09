Fake Interpol agent intercepted at NAIA — BI

The Bureau of Immigration reported Saturday that they intercepted a female traveler who was pretending to be an interpol agent.

According to Bienvenido Castillo III, head of the Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES), the 34-year-old female passenger was nabbed on Friday, 8 March, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 after she attempted to leave the country via AirAsia flight bound for Bangkok, Thailand.

Castillo stated that the said passenger was made to pose herself as an interpol agent under the Protective Intelligence Anti-Crime Organization (PIAO).

She also presented an identification card and letter orders from PIAO, saying that she was allowed to travel for a holiday.

However, her statements contained contradictions, which the BI officers noticed and immediately referred her for a secondary check.

“It was then that she admitted that her documents are fake and that she was recruited via Facebook to work as a household service worker in Thailand,” said Castillo. “Her recruiter reportedly offered her a PHP40,000 salary before giving her the documents,” he added.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco lamented the use of creative stories and documents by traffickers to traffic their victims.

“Our immigration officers are well-trained to spot inconsistencies and fraud; hence, such attempts will not succeed,” the BI chief stated.

The female passenger was turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) to give her assistance and for further investigation to file cases against her recruiters.