Ex-armyman cuffed for robbery

A 54-year-old retired Philippine Army soldier was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

Police identified the suspect as Alberto Amador y Ungria, a resident of Tondo, Manila.

According to Sta. Mesa Police Station chief P/Lt. Col. Dionelle Brannon, Ungria entered the convenience store around 2 a.m. on 8 March and announced a robbery.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken by the suspect, who fled the scene after the incident.

Employees reported the crime to the police, who reviewed the store’s CCTV footage. Based on the footage, authorities conducted a follow-up operation that led to Ungria’s arrest at his residence.

Police seized various pieces of evidence, including a motorcycle, a pistol with ammunition, multiple magazines loaded with bullets of various calibers, fake IDs, clothing, a cellphone, and a camouflage face mask.

Ungria was detained at MPD PS 8 and will face charges for robbery (Article 293 of the Revised Penal Code) at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.