Customs Cebu implements e-Travel system at MCIA

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu will implement the e-Travel Customs System allowing airline passengers and crew members arriving at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to complete customs baggage and currency declaration online.

Mactan Customs Port Collector Gerardo Campo said passengers who will be arriving in Cebu through the MCIA will experience ease in declaring their dutiable items or items in commercial quantity using the e-Travel Customs System within 72 hours.

"Once it becomes fully operational, passengers who are still in the foreign land can register with the systems and declare their baggage and the currency they will carry with them," Campo told DAILY TRIBUNE.

He added that to avoid delays in the customs clearance process, a passenger has to complete the declaration using their smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

All they need to have is an internet connection.

This move is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to digitalize all customs procedures, including dutiable items declaration upon airport arrival.

Upon arrival, the passengers will no longer fill up the customs declaration slips but instead log in to the e-Travel Customs System website through https://etravel.gov.ph or by scanning the quick response (QR) code 72 hours before their scheduled arrival at the MCIA.

The BOC-Cebu has partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in providing connectivity to run the e-Travel Customs System portal.

Campo stated that the system would also boost the collection of revenue from dutiable items that passengers will be bringing.